AUSTIN (KXAN) — Frank Albergo, president of the Postal Police Officers union, referred to the current state of mail theft as an “epidemic” as we head into the holidays.

“That means people are going to be stealing more money, more checks, more gift cards,” he said.

According to the latest report from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, there have been 109 robbery arrests related to postal crime and 530 mail theft arrests.

The agency also said in a statement that it delivers millions of checks, credit cards and merchandise safely each year and that “we are currently entering the holiday shopping season, which means additional packages will be delivered in the next weeks. Those eagerly awaited packages are, unfortunately, also attractive to thieves.”

Albergo shared with KXAN that mail theft arrests fell by 49% from 2018 to 2022 and mail theft convictions dropped 43%.

Mail theft impacting Central Texans

Rob Payne and Kristen Malone of north Austin said they’ve each been dealing with theft at their neighborhood mailboxes for about a year and a half.

They both told KXAN they’ve filed several reports to no avail.

“I’ve had checks stolen, I’ve had my ACL wristband stolen, I’ve had packages stolen,” Malone said. “Makes me feel angry that no one’s doing anything.”

Tips for protecting your mail during the holidays

The Round Rock Police Department recommended the safety tips below when it comes to preventing the possibility of mail theft during the holidays: