Possible human smuggling attempt foiled during traffic stop, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says

The vehicle pulled over Tuesday by a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy that is believed to be linked to human smuggling. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies stopped a possible human smuggling attempt Tuesday on Interstate 10 near Schulenburg.

FCSO said a deputy pulled over a green GMC SUV at 1:38 a.m. near mile marker 673 on the freeway for an equipment violation. Once the SUV stopped, the driver ran into some nearby brush, and then six to eight men fled from the passenger side, FCSO said.

They all ran into a “thick, wooded area” and authorities didn’t find anyone after a search, but they towed the vehicle. The fact they all ran after the deputy pulled them over, and the number of people in the car leads authorities to believe it was related to human smuggling, FCSO said.