AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying the suspect of an armed robbery at a south Austin Murphy gas station.

It happened Dec. 11 at the Murphy gas station at the Walmart located at 710 E. Ben White Blvd. APD posted a video of the incident on YouTube.

APD said the suspect walked into the gas station, threatened the employees with a handgun, and stole money from the store.

He is described as a white or Hispanic man who is 40-50 years old, 5’7″ and heavy set, with light-colored skin and short, black hair.

Suspect in armed robbery at Murphy gas station on Dec. 11 (Photo courtesy: Austin Police Department)

He was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt with a red stripe on the sleeves, black sunglasses, a blue mask, gray shirt, black shorts and white and black shoes.

The suspect vehicle was a silver Volkswagen Jetta with dark tinted windows.

Suspect vehicle in armed robbery at Murphy gas station on Dec. 11 (Photo courtesy: Austin Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.