Police: Woman forged power of attorney document to sell dead woman’s home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who allegedly used a dead woman’s name and Social Security Number to sell her house has been arrested.

Panvrla Kay White, 50, is accused of creating a power of attorney document for Marney Brown, more than a year and a half after Brown died.

According to an arrest affidavit, White then used the document to sell the house that belonged to Brown on South Brook Drive in southwest Austin.

She allegedly contacted house-flipping company We Buy Ugly Homes, claiming she was the power of attorney for Brown and wanted to sell the house.

The owner of the company told police that he agreed to buy the home from White for $140,000 cash.

The affidavit states that White used a durable power of attorney document with Brown listed as the principal. The document included Brown’s signature and SSN, and was dated June 28, 2019.

Brown died on Nov. 9, 2017. Police had been unable to locate her next of kin.

A woman listed as the notary acknowledgement on the document told police that she did not sign it. She also alleged that White had previously forged her signature and notary stamp when her company was trying to evict White, who was squatting at one of their real estate buildings.

Police said that White has a number of previous convictions including burglary, credit card abuse, and organized retail theft.

White is charged with securing execution of document by deception. She remains in the Travis County Jail on a $42,000 bond.