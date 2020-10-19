Police: Two overnight Austin gas station robberies appear to be connected

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, the Austin Police Department said two overnight robberies at gas stations in the city appear to be connected.

The first robbery happened at the Shell in the 3900 block of South Congress Avenue around 11:55 p.m. Sunday. What appears to be the same suspects then robbed someone else at the Circle K in the 1400 block of West William Cannon Drive around 12:40 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Maps show the gas stations are about four miles apart.

Police said the victims didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

Right now, investigators are reviewing footage from a third robbery that happened overnight in the 4800 block of U.S. 183 Southbound to determine if it is linked, too, APD said.

APD tackles multiple robbery investigations

Last week, APD gave a press conference about an entirely different, separate string of five gas station robberies that happened between Oct. 8 and Oct. 12.

During these aggravated robberies, police said one to three suspects would go into convenience stores, hold workers at gunpoint and demand money.

Thankfully, no one was injured in these robberies either, police said.