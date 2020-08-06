Police: Two arrested in connection with homicide of missing Round Rock man

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two people have been arrested on charges related to the death of a man who went missing in late June, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

Police say Christopher Branham, 26, of Round Rock, disappeared on June 24. More than a month later, his body was found near the 14000 block of FM 1100, between Elgin and Manor.

On Wednesday, police say they arrested Anthony Davis and Kyle Cleveland in connection with Branham’s death, which they’ve now ruled as a homicide.

They are both booked in the Travis County Jail, Round Rock police say.

According to Travis County Jail records, two people with the same names who were arrested on Wednesday each have a $1 million bond set for a first-degree felony charge.

Branham’s parents spoke to KXAN in late July. They said they used to talk at least three times a day.

Police say more information will be available in the coming days.