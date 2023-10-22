DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police in Texas arrested a Circle K clerk accused of locking a woman inside a store and groping her.

Jesus Ramos, 20, of Alamo, was arrested on charges of indecent assault and unlawful restraint, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

Jesus Ramos (Donna Police Department)

Donna police said that at 11 p.m. Tuesday, a 21-year-old woman walked into a Circle K at 1808 E. Westbound Frontage Road asking to make a phone call for a ride.

Ramos lent the woman his personal cell phone so she could make the call. She went into the restroom with the phone, and while she was inside the restroom, Ramos allegedly locked the store.

Ramos is accused of then walking into the restroom, blocking the exit and making sexual advances towards her. Police added that he made contact with intimate parts of her body outside of her clothing while asking for sexual intercourse.

According to police, the woman was able to record portions of the incident, where Ramos could be heard requesting sexual favors.

The woman was able to leave the restroom and contact her boyfriend. The boyfriend showed up, was able to get into the store and confronted Ramos.

Ramos was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail Wednesday on a $35,000 bond.