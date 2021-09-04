Police: Teen shot someone while breaking into their vehicle in downtown Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A teenager is in custody after he allegedly shot someone while breaking into the victim’s vehicle in downtown Round Rock on Friday.

The Round Rock Police Department said officers responded to a burglary and gunshot call in the 100 block of West Main Street at about 4:20 p.m.

At the scene they located the victim, who had been shot, and 19-year-old Joshua Kim.

Officers fired at Kim but did not him, RRPD said. He was then detained.

Police believe that Kim was breaking into the victim’s vehicle on West Main Street. When the victim returned to the area, Kim shot him and pointed his gun at another person, police said.

The victim is in the hospital in a critical but stable condition. No one else was hurt.

Kim was booked into the Williamson County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury.

Parts of Main Street and Blair Street were shut down during the investigation, but the roads were reopened at about 10 p.m.