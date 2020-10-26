Police: Suspect wanted after man shot dead following argument in east Austin bar

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified the man shot dead early Sunday morning on Waller Street after an argument inside an east Austin bar.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 28-year-old Terrence Cole of Chicago. APD said Cole and the other man who survived the shooting came to Austin to visit friends.

Officers said around 2:04 a.m. on Sunday, Austin 911 got multiple shots fired calls for the 1100 block of Waller Street. That’s near East 11th Street. As officers were on the way, they learned two men were shot, according to APD.

When police arrived, they found Cole and the other victim with gunshot wounds. Austin-Travis County EMS treated both men, APD said, but Cole “succumbed to his wounds on scene and was pronounced deceased” at 2:40 a.m. The other man was taken to the hospital.

Detectives found that an argument started inside the Victory Grill on East 11st Street as the bar was closing, and people were leaving. The fight may have started because the alleged shooter was being aggressive with a woman that “he was using to push their way through the crowd.”

Cole and the other victim then left the argument with the shooter and the woman, APD said. That’s when the shooter and woman started walking north on Waller. Cole and the other victim waited a few minutes before heading in the same direction, police said.

As the two men walked, APD said the shooter came out from behind a parked car and shot both men. A witness reported to officers that the victim who survived ran back to the front of the Victory Grill, where he collapsed, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s and around 5 feet 11 inches tall. He may have a tattoo under his right eye and another on his left arm, according to APD. A $1,000 reward is being offered for details leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Detectives are still gathering details. APD said the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy on Cole to determine the official cause and manner of death.



Anyone with information can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-8477 or email them at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.