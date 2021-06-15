Police: Son shoots father, then himself on Memorial Day in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man shot his father, then himself in a neighborhood in south Austin on Memorial Day, according to Austin Police.

Police said it happened at about 3:49 p.m. on May 31 in the 2500 block of Greenland Lane. That’s in a neighborhood off West William Cannon Drive and West Gate Boulevard.

Officers said Austin 911 got a call from a woman who reported her son had shot himself. When officers got there, they found two unresponsive men with gunshot wounds. They are identified as Willie, 78, (the woman’s husband) and Scott, 39, (the woman’s son) McCulloch, according to police.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators discovered Scott had shot his father, Willie, then turned the gun on himself, police said. A motive has not been determined yet, and the case is still under investigation.

An autopsy was done on both men and found the cause of death for Willie to be multiple gunshot wounds in the manner of homicide. The cause of death for Scott was found to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the manner of suicide, Austin Police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email the department at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.