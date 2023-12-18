AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says a shooting that left one injured Saturday at the Barton Creek Mall started when two groups of two men showed up for a “private party sale of merchandise that was being sold on a social media platform.”

The police department did not specify what the merchandise was.

APD said when the two parties arrived at the mall, a fight broke out. The man who was shot was one of the people who showed up for the sale. He has not been identified by law enforcement.

Police say before they arrived the suspects involved took off from the scene. APD said this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Still, APD said it would be doing more patrols in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact APD’s Aggravated Assault unit at (512) 974-5245. You can also send a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by visiting its website or calling (512) 472-8477.