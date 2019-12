NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 13: A sign hangs over a Wells Fargo bank branch on October 13, 2017 in New York City. Wells Fargo shares were down 3.4% toÊ$53.34Êin afternoonÊtrading following news that the banks quarterly profit from July through September dropped nearly 19%. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for the suspect in a robbery of the Wells Fargo bank located at 161 W. Slaughter Lane in south Austin on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Austin Police Department, the call came in around 3:20 p.m.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.