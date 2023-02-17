AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are searching for two suspects who robbed and attacked a man in north Austin last month.

It happened Jan. 13 outside of a home in the 9600 block of Newfoundland Circle.

According to APD, the suspects pulled out a firearm and “pistol-whipped” the victim in his driveway. After hitting him, a second suspect began kicking him while taking his belongings.

Police said the suspects then left the area in a red Nissan SUV, heading north on Newfoundland Circle.

Suspect 1 is described as a Hispanic man with a thin to medium build and 5’7″ to 5’10” in height. He was last seen wearing glasses, a blue hoodie with the word “Blaze” in front, dark cargo pants, and running shoes.

Suspect 2 is described as a Hispanic man with a thin to medium build and 5’7″ to 5’10” in height. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, hat, and a mask.

Suspect of an aggravated robbery in north Austin on Jan. 13. (Image credit: Austin Police Department) Suspect and suspect vehicle of an aggravated robbery in north Austin on Jan. 13. (Image credit: Austin Police Department)

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.