Police searching for suspects of shooting on East 2nd and San Jacinto (Image from Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a shooting that happened downtown earlier this month.

The shooting happened on Sept. 5 around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of E. 2nd St. and San Jacinto Blvd. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a victim who had been shot several times in the stomach.

Witnesses said the victim and friends were trying to rent scooters when the suspects, who were in a gold-colored vehicle, drove by and started yelling insults at them.

The victim and one of the suspects started to argue and things got violent, and that’s when the shooting happened, according to APD.

The suspects left the scene traveling west on E. 2nd St. and then north on Brazos St.

They are described as two Hispanic men, one driver and one passenger/shooter. The passenger is possibly in his early 20s. He is described with a high fade haircut with short bangs framing the face. The haircut is commonly known as the “Edgar” or “Cuh.”

The vehicle is described as a small gold sedan with a black stripe on the side, black rims, and tinted windows. The vehicle is possibly a Nissan Sentra, Toyota Corolla or something similar.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-4463, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.