AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects involved in a robbery that happened in east Austin last month.

According to the Austin Police Department, it happened at a business on Loyola Lane shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

APD said the suspects were refused service by a store employee “due to the suspects having criminal trespass notices.”

APD said one of the suspects took an item and left the store, and an employee was assaulted while trying to retrieve the stolen item.

Suspect 1 is described as a black man, around 25-35 years old, and 5’11” in height. He was wearing red pajamas with Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters on them and carried a black shirt.

The Austin Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a robbery at a business on Loyola Lane Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (APD photo)

Suspect 2 is described as a Hispanic female, around 35-45 years old, and 5’4″ in height. She was wearing black sweatpants with white stripes on them, a gray tank top, and orange slides.

The Austin Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a robbery at a business on Loyola Lane Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (APD photo)

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.