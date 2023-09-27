AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for multiple suspects it said are involved in several aggravated robberies in and around the Austin area.

APD said the robberies happened at check cashing stores between June 26 and Sept. 9, at the below locations:

Mi Pueblito – 8905 North Lamar Boulevard

Dinero Express – 1800 Scofield Ridge Parkway

Mi Pueblito – 20035 Camino Real in Dale, Texas

According to APD, the suspects, whose photos are below, threatened store employees with a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money from all three businesses.

All four suspects are described as Hispanic men between the ages of 17 and 25.

One of the suspects, identified as Jefry Cruz Garcia, 22, was arrested. Garcia was charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Garcia’s attorney, Charles Baird, sent the below statement to KXAN:

Mr. Garcia has denied the charges against him, and has enter pleas of “not guilty.” We look forward to a trial where all the facts will be made known to the jury. At that time, we expect Jefry will be found “not guilty.” Charles Baird

Suspect 1

Suspect 2

Suspect involved in several aggravated robberies around Austin between June 26 and Sept. 9, 2023, identified by APD as Jefry Cruz Garcia. Garcia was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. (Austin Police Department Photo) Jefry Cruz Garcia (Austin Police Department Photo)

Suspect 3

Suspect 4

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.