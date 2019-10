AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man who allegedly robbed a bank in downtown Austin early Tuesday.

According to APD, officers responded to the scene around 10:28 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 1904 Guadalupe St.

Officers are searching for the suspect, who is described as:

black male in his 40s

wearing an orange shirt, glasses and a grey backpack

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.