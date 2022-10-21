Police searching for suspect of armed robbery at southwest Austin Chase Bank (Image from Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is looking for the suspect of an armed robbery of a Chase Bank in southwest Austin.

It happened Friday at the Chase located at 6600 S. MoPac Expressway, near William Cannon Drive. It caused Small Middle School and Patton Elementary School, which are in the area, to be put on a temporary lockout.

Police said the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, and passed her a note that indicated a robbery was taking place.

The suspect then pulled out a gun, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and left the scene, according to APD.

Police describe the suspect as a Middle Eastern or Hispanic man, in his mid/late 20s-30s. He was wearing a long sleeve, plaid button-up shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes, and a dark-colored cap with an unknown logo. He was carrying a black bag and armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.