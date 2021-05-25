Police searching for suspect linked to east Austin food mart robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in an armed robbery at an east Austin food mart.
Police say a man came into the Best Stop Food Mart at 1130 Airport Boulevard with a black, semi-automatic handgun on the night of March 16.
The man showed the gun to the employee and demanded money. The man originally left the store on foot, but possibly left in a vehicle in a nearby neighborhood, police say.
Police describe the suspect as:
- Hispanic male
- 25-35 years old
- Stocky build
- Approximately 5’6” – 5’8” tall
- Shoulder length hair
- Last seen wearing a black bandana on his head, orange face covering, white t-shirt, camo cargo shorts, and white/black shoes.