Police searching for suspect linked to east Austin food mart robbery

Crime

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Austin armed robbery - Best Food Mart

Photo: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in an armed robbery at an east Austin food mart.

Police say a man came into the Best Stop Food Mart at 1130 Airport Boulevard with a black, semi-automatic handgun on the night of March 16.

Share a tip about this story

The man showed the gun to the employee and demanded money. The man originally left the store on foot, but possibly left in a vehicle in a nearby neighborhood, police say.

Police describe the suspect as:

  • Hispanic male
  • 25-35 years old
  • Stocky build
  • Approximately 5’6” – 5’8” tall
  • Shoulder length hair
  • Last seen wearing a black bandana on his head, orange face covering, white t-shirt, camo cargo shorts, and white/black shoes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss