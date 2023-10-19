AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are asking for help identifying a woman they say was involved in “multiple crimes” at a central Austin apartment complex.

According to police, the suspect entered the pool area at The Pearl Apartments, located on West Koenig Lane, with a 7-year-old child on Sept. 24. Police said she used the child as a decoy while scouting out the residents’ belongings.

The suspect stole a purse that included keys and several credit cards then left the area with the child.

Police said the suspect returned later that night wearing different clothes with two other masked suspects. The group stole the victim’s vehicle using the keys the woman took earlier, and they stole packages from the mailroom, according to APD.

The suspect is described as:

White female

Mid-30 years of age

Medium build

Tattoo on the left ankle (attempted to conceal tattoo with a lavender-colored leg brace)

She was last seen wearing a t-shirt with “Jessy and the Boys” on the front.

Austin Police Department searching for suspect in vehicle, package thefts at The Pearl Apartments in central Austin (Austin Police Department Photo) Austin Police Department searching for suspect in vehicle, package thefts at The Pearl Apartments in central Austin (Austin Police Department Photo) Austin Police Department searching for suspect in vehicle, package thefts at The Pearl Apartments in central Austin (Austin Police Department Photo) Austin Police Department searching for suspect in vehicle, package thefts at The Pearl Apartments in central Austin (Austin Police Department Photo)

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2002 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.