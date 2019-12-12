Police searching for suspect in connection to armed pawn shop robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a man they believe is connected to an armed robbery at a south Austin pawn shop on Nov. 17, according to the warrant for his arrest.

The armed robbery took place at Mustang Jewelry and Pawn Shop on 5510 South Congress Avenue. They said at around 6:40 p.m. a man entered the store and walked around looking at the gun cases. Employees said he was noticeably nervous and told them he was only looking around before he left a short time later.

According to the affidavit, 22-year-old Johnell Quinn, and four other men entered that same store around 7:01 p.m. armed with a semiautomatic rifle and handguns and demanded money from the register. Police say the men also smashed display cases with a sledgehammer and stole jewelry and firearms.

Police say Quinn and the other suspects left in a silver four-door sedan. One of the pawn shop employees, armed with a pump-action shotgun, went after the men and fired at the car several times. Investigators say the sedan was later abandoned and the suspects drove away in a dark-colored SUV.

Mustang Jewelry Pawn Shop (KXAN photo)

The arrest affidavit detailed several other robberies in Central Texas dating back to Oct. 10. One was a pawn shop in Killeen and another was at a different pawn shop in the Austin area. One of the incidents was at a home at the 6900 block of Salle Drive in east Austin where various things were stolen, including a PlayStation 4, an iPad, a Range Maxx gun safe, a Nintendo Switch and multiple firearms.

Investigators searched the online pawn database and discovered the PlayStation stolen from Salle Drive was pawned that same day and officers apprehended the suspect who pawned it. The suspect told them a different man was the one who brought the stolen console to him.

This second suspect was taken into custody and admitted to being present at numerous recent robberies. Police say the man provided them with a list of names of the people involved in the Mustang Jewelry and Pawn Shop robbery. He told police Quinn bragged to him about being hit on the head during the robbery. He also said the vehicle the suspects drove off in was a blue Honda CRV.

Investigators say they found a blue Honda CRV registered to Quinn’s girlfriend. The vehicle was tracked to an apartment at Cantabrian Drive in Killeen. Police searched the vehicle and found multiple masks used in numerous other robberies as well as a ring with a pawn tag still attached to it.

Investigators also searched the bedroom in the apartment they say belonged to Quinn and his girlfriend. They reportedly found several handguns which were stolen from other pawn shop robberies, a rifle stolen from Mustang Jewelry and Pawn Shop, gloves that were similar to those the suspects wore and a red bandanna.

Quinn has not been arrested yet, but police say he faces a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.