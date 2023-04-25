AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a southeast Austin apartment complex earlier this month.

It happened April 1 at the Sophia Apartments on Willow Creek Drive. A neighbor of the victim captured the incident on their doorbell camera and saw the footage after it happened, then reported it to the police, saying they believed the child had been sexually assaulted.

The Austin Police Department said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the investigation revealed the victim — an 11-year-old girl — had been sexually assaulted.

APD said members of the community confronted the suspect after the incident, and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described by APD as:

Hispanic man around 30s-40s

5’5 to 5’7 in height and heavy-set in weight

Has black hair and facial hair

Reportedly speaks Spanish

Last seen wearing a short sleeve red shirt, dark grey or green shorts and yellow and purple shoes

APD said the photos below were taken one week apart. The photo on the far left was taken March 25 and the other two were taken the day of the incident.

APD provided three photos of a man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at an apartment complex April 1 in southeast Austin. The far left photo was taken March 25 and the other two were taken the day of the incident. (Photos courtesy of APD)

APD believes the suspect frequents the apartment complex, and there is video surveillance of him from March 25 and April 1, the morning that the incident happened.

APD’s child abuse unit is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to call the unit’s tipline at 512-974-6880 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.