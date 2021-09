Austin Police investigating after a man was killed in east Austin. (KXAN: Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a man was killed on Bandera Road in East Austin on Monday night.

Police did not provide many details but said officers went to the area off Springdale Road after getting reports of multiple gunshots around 8:15 p.m.

Officers found the man with “obvious signs of trauma”. They tried to revive him but he died at the scene around 8:30 p.m.

Police have no one in custody as of Tuesday morning.

This is Austin’s 63rd homicide of 2021.