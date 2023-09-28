AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a person of interest in connection to the stabbing of a minor in downtown Austin early Thursday, the agency said in a news release.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., 911 dispatch received an urgent service call in the 200 block of West Avenue, according to police. Officer and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene and found a victim with stab wounds.

In a social media post, the Austin Police Association said a minor was on his way to work near the Seaholm District and was “brutally attacked” by the suspect. Furthermore, the association said this was a random act.

The Austin Police Department is searching for a person of interest connected to the downtown Austin stabbing of a minor. | Courtesy APD

The minor was taken to a local hospital with non-serious injuries, according to police.

The person of interest is described by police as:

Race: Unknown

Male

He was last seen carrying a brown/gray backpack, and wearing a turquoise-colored head covering, a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information may submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.