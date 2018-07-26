Driver crashes into Pflugerville home, takes off running Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A man crashed into a home in the 1700 block of Dashwood Creek Drive in Pflugerville on July 25, 2018 and then ran from the scene. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum) [ + - ] Video

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Officers are searching for a man who crashed into a Pflugerville home in the 1700 block of Dashwood Creek Drive and then ran away.

Pflugerville police were called at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday and have requested the help of an Austin Police Department helicopter, along with K-9 and highway units.

Homeowner David Westman said he was in the kitchen with his 83-year-old mother when the driver slammed into his dining room.

"Words cannot explain," said Westman still trying to process it all. "I didn't know if it was a home invasion or a burglary."

He tells KXAN the driver immediately got out of the car and ran off with the car still running.

Damage at the scene shows the driver was on Heatherwilde Boulevard when he jumped the curb, went through two fences and hit the home.

Police say the driver is a black man who was wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

"At first I had a panic attack, but we sat in the ambulance for a while and now I'm better," said Westman.

One lane of southbound Heatherwilde from Black Locust Drive West to Pfennig Lane was closed, but has since reopened.

Westman was at the home past 9 p.m. boarding up the gaping hole in the side of his house, and made arrangements to stay at a hotel with his mother.

