AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for four suspects they say robbed a store on Research Boulevard on Monday.
According to the Austin Police Department, the suspects entered a store located at 8728 Research Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Monday with guns drawn.
APD said the suspects attacked a security guard and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. They also stole the customers’ cell phones.
Suspect 1 description:
Black male
Approximately 20 to 25 years old
Dreadlocks with orange tips
Armed with a black handgun
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shirt, black pants, white slides with white socks, and carrying blue bandana
Suspect 2 description:
White male
Approximately 25 to 30 years old
Neck tattoos
Armed with a black handgun
He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and tan work boots
Suspect 3 description:
Unknown male
He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and gray sneakers
Suspect 4 description:
Black male
Approximately 30 to 35 years old
Heavy build
Bald spot on top of head
Armed with a black AR style rifle
He was last seen wearing a red multi-colored plaid shirt, white undershirt, blue pants, and red shoes
Suspect vehicle:
Silver, 4-door BMW with a sunroof
Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.