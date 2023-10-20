AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for four suspects they say robbed a store on Research Boulevard on Monday.

According to the Austin Police Department, the suspects entered a store located at 8728 Research Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Monday with guns drawn.

APD said the suspects attacked a security guard and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. They also stole the customers’ cell phones.

Suspect 1 description:

Black male

Approximately 20 to 25 years old

Dreadlocks with orange tips

Armed with a black handgun

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shirt, black pants, white slides with white socks, and carrying blue bandana

Suspect 1 in a robbery that happened at 8728 Research Blvd. Monday, Oct. 16 at 12:30 a.m. (Austin Police Department Photo)

Suspect 2 description:

White male

Approximately 25 to 30 years old

Neck tattoos

Armed with a black handgun

He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and tan work boots

Suspect 2 in a robbery that happened at 8728 Research Blvd. Monday, Oct. 16 at 12:30 a.m. (Austin Police Department Photo) Suspect 2 in a robbery that happened at 8728 Research Blvd. Monday, Oct. 16 at 12:30 a.m. (Austin Police Department Photo)

Suspect 3 description:

Unknown male

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and gray sneakers

Suspect 3 in a robbery that happened at 8728 Research Blvd. Monday, Oct. 16 at 12:30 a.m. (Austin Police Department Photo)

Suspect 4 description:

Black male

Approximately 30 to 35 years old

Heavy build

Bald spot on top of head

Armed with a black AR style rifle

He was last seen wearing a red multi-colored plaid shirt, white undershirt, blue pants, and red shoes

Suspect 4 in a robbery that happened at 8728 Research Blvd. Monday, Oct. 16 at 12:30 a.m. (Austin Police Department Photo)

Suspect vehicle:

Silver, 4-door BMW with a sunroof

Suspect vehicle in a robbery that happened at 8728 Research Blvd. Monday, Oct. 16 at 12:30 a.m. (Austin Police Department Photo)

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.