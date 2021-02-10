Police search for woman accused of robbing Subway in north Austin at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs help identifying a woman suspected of robbing a north Austin Subway location at gunpoint while making threats to a restaurant worker.

The robbery happened on Jan. 29 at about 9:50 a.m. at the Subway located on Cameron Road, APD said. The suspect entered the restaurant and ordered a sandwich, then moved to the register. She pulled out a gun and pointed it at the cashier while demanding money and making “life-threatening statements” to them.

The woman then fled on foot northbound across the street with an undisclosed amount of cash. The worker was not hurt, APD said.

The suspect is described as a Black woman between the ages of 18 and 22 with brown eyes and a slim build (5’2″ to 5’5″ inches tall, weighing 120 to 130 pounds). She as last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes.

Suspect in north Austin Subway robbery (APD Photo)

Detectives ask anyone with information about the case to call (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS, who is offering a reward of up to $1,000 in exchange for information leading to an arrest.