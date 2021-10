AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot at a home in east Austin.

Austin police said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 6400 block of Hickman Avenue in the Mueller area.

Austin police detectives were en route, at last check.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department also responded.

