Police search for suspect accused of assaulting man at central Austin carwash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of slamming a man’s head into the sidewalk at a carwash earlier this month.

Austin police said it happened Oct. 19 around 2:30 a.m. at a carwash in the 3800 block of Guadalupe Street. That’s near West 38th 1/2 Street in central Austin.

APD said investigators found video footage which shows the suspect talking to the man, who was on the phone. The suspect then slammed the man’s head into the concrete sidewalk, which knocked him out, according to police.

The suspect then picked up the man’s phone and spoke with the person on the other end before throwing it on the man, APD said.

According to officers, the suspect is described as a Black man between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall with a slender to athletic build. He was last seen wearing a grey or white hoodie, dark grey pants, running shoes and a white Houston Texans baseball cap.

If you have any information, you can call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.