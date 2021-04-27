Police search for remaining suspect in deadly north Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for the remaining suspect linked to an April deadly shooting in a north Austin shopping center parking lot.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Cornelius Cooks in connection to the shooting. Cooks is known to frequently be in the Galveston and Houston areas, according to APD.

18-year-old Kedarius Griffin was killed during an April 14 shooting near the H-E-B/McDonald’s parking lot on West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard, police said.

APD said Griffin was involved in a disturbance with three men. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a gray car that appeared to have crashed into parked vehicles in the parking lot. Police found Griffin near the car with an apparent gunshot wound.

After an autopsy, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the official cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.

A pregnant woman, three kids and a two-year-old toddler were inside the car at the time of the incident. The woman and children were not hurt, APD said.

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Warren Mitchell III as an alleged suspect in the shooting, according to a release. Mitchell III was taken into custody in Tulsa. He is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and the bond was set at $500,000.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app. Tips can be anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s).