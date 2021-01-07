Police search for man who tried to rob east Austin dollar store at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect who tried to rob an east Austin Family Dollar at gunpoint last month.

Police said the robbery happened at the dollar store’s East 7th Street location on Dec. 17, just before 9:30 p.m.

It was nearly closing time when the suspect went into the store and held a worker at gunpoint with a black, semi-automatic gun, APD said. He demanded them to open the register. The suspect became impatient and ran away from the scene. He was last seen on northeast on 7th heading toward Pleasant Valley.

The store worker was not hurt, police said.

APD described the suspect as a Black or Hispanic man between 5’4″ and 5’7″ with a medium build weighing an estimated 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a jacket, pants and head covering, black athletic shoes, black gloves and was carrying a black backpack with brown accents.

Dec. 17 Family Dollar robbery suspect (APD Photo)

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at (512)-472-TIPS or submit a tip online. Information may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.