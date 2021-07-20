Police search for man who shot victim in the back at east Austin restaurant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for the suspect in an east Austin shooting last week, when a victim standing at the Pollo Rico Restaurant at 3909 N. I-35 was approached and shot from behind.

Police say the victim was standing in line to order food before the 9 p.m. shooting on July 13. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic or Middle Eastern male

In his late teens or early 20s

Last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and white shoes

Chinstrap style beard

Right arm has tattoo sleeve

Tattoo on upper left arm

Appears to be left-handed

The man reportedly drove away in a car described as possibly being a dark gray or black 2016-21 Mazda CX-3.