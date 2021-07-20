Police search for man who shot victim in the back at east Austin restaurant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for the suspect in an east Austin shooting last week, when a victim standing at the Pollo Rico Restaurant at 3909 N. I-35 was approached and shot from behind.
Police say the victim was standing in line to order food before the 9 p.m. shooting on July 13. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect is described as:
- Hispanic or Middle Eastern male
- In his late teens or early 20s
- Last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and white shoes
- Chinstrap style beard
- Right arm has tattoo sleeve
- Tattoo on upper left arm
- Appears to be left-handed
The man reportedly drove away in a car described as possibly being a dark gray or black 2016-21 Mazda CX-3.