Police search for man who randomly stabbed person in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a man who reportedly stabbed a person near the South Congress Transit Center on Feb. 1 in south Austin.

The victim told police an unknown Hispanic man walked up and stabbed the victim without provocation, APD said.

Police said the victim fought off the suspect and ran toward a parking lot east of the transit center. The suspect stayed in the area before walking west along Radam Lane, crossing the street and then walking south toward the railroad tracks.

He was last seen walking into the encampments along the south curb line of Radam Lane, police said.

Here’s the description of the suspect, provided by APD.

Man with heavy build

Last seen wearing a white and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gray sweater, and what appears to be a black back brace.

Police shared this photo of the suspect.

Photo: Austin Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident, such as the man’s identity, should call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-6664, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

Tips can also be submitted on APD’s mobile app, Austin PD. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.