Police search for man suspected of robbing north Austin gas station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a north Austin gas station at gunpoint over the weekend.

The Austin Police Department said it happened Saturday at about 1:15 p.m. at the Texaco in the 8600 block of the Research Boulevard service road.

After receiving a 911 call about the aggravated robbery, officers responded to the store and spoke with an employee. The worker said the suspect came in, showed a gun and demanded money in Spanish, APD said.

He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, APD said. He was last seen running west on Research toward the US 183 frontage road. The store worker was not hurt.

APD describes the suspect as a shorter Hispanic man who only spoke Spanish during the robbery. He was last seen wearing rolled-up jeans, a BOSS-brand camo hat, a black Adidas long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves pulled up to his elbows and a white bandana covering the lower half of his face.

Jan. 16 Texaco robbery suspect (APD Photo)

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Anyone with details about the robbery can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or Crime Stoppers app.