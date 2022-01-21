Police search for man accused of shooting 2 people after crash in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are searching for a suspect after officers said he shot two people in their car during an incident in southwest Austin on Wednesday.

Austin Police said the incident happened just after 8 p.m. at W. William Cannon and W. Highway 290.

Police said two victims driving a red Kia told officers a white truck was driving erratically and cut the victims off as they traveled west on U.S. 290. The truck turned right on W. William Cannon from the turn lane.

The Kia made its turn and the driver of the truck then turned right from a westbound lane, hitting the driver’s side, APD said.

That’s when the driver of the white truck pulled out a gun and shot multiple rounds into the victims’ vehicle, hitting both victims at least once. APD said the victims’ vehicle had six bullet holes.

Police said the suspect is a man, who had two other men in the truck. The suspect’s vehicle is described as being a newer white model four-door truck, possibly a Ford F150 or Ram 1500.

The truck should have red transfer paint on the passenger side from the crash, APD said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-4463 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.