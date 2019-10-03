Police say man exposed himself to children, made sexually explicit and violent comments

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to several children at a southeast Austin apartment complex, where he also reportedly made sexually explicit comments to the kids.

According to Austin Police Department, Arnold Clayton Collins, 55, was seen by an adult witness at the Santora Villas, located at 1705 Frontier Valley Drive, exposing himself to at least four children.

Investigators spoke to all four of the victims, which includes two girls and two boys, ranging in ages from 7 to 11. One of the victims says the man that she saw being arrested by police was the same man who she saw yelling aggressively at residents — including calling residents the N-word — before he dropped his pants and made inappropriate comments. The girl told police she went inside her home to get away from him.

The second victim said Collins called her a “b—-” outside her apartment and pulled his pants down to his knees. She also identified this man as the man who was arrested by police.

The third victim said he was playing with his siblings in front of their family’s home when Collins exposed himself to all of them, including touching himself inappropriately. The boy told police he was using “bad words” and said “F— you” to them.

The fourth victim told police he saw Collins exposing himself to the first victim before he saw the man yelling and touching himself.

The officer who arrested Collins reports that the man made several disturbing comments to him, including saying he was going to do sexually violent acts to the children.

Collins, who is reportedly homeless, is charged with third-degree felony indecency with a child by exposure. His bond is set at $15,000.