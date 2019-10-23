Police say man arrested after climbing crane was carrying methamphetamine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say a man was carrying methamphetamine when he broke into a restricted construction site and climbed a crane Monday morning that caused serious traffic delays in downtown Austin.

According to an arrest affidavit, 38-year-old Cameron Greer climbed a 6-inch chain link fence surrounding a construction site on 1221 South Congress Avenue near Academy Drive. Police say there were multiple “NO TRESSPASSING” signs along the fence.

Greer climbed a ladder about 100-feet high to the top of a construction crane. Police say there were also “NO TRESSPASSING” signs on the crane.

Police were called to the scene around 6 a.m. and were forced to close both north and southbound traffic on South Congress Avenue because Greer was throwing things off the crane and onto the street. Three other nearby construction sites were closed while Greer was barricaded on top of the crane.

Greer refused to come down and it took officers about four hours to convince him to climb back down the ladder. When he arrived at the bottom, Greer was immediately placed under arrest by SWAT.

Investigators searched Greer and found a glass pipe covered with burnt residue and a pill bottle containing a crystal looking substance. Police identified the crystal as methamphetamine.

Greer was charged with criminal mischief and trespassing along with possession of a controlled substance.