Police say man accused of bank robbery involved in four others

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released new details Thursday on the suspect accused of five bank robberies carried out since September.

On Friday, Oct. 25, police were called to the Horizon Bank on 600 Congress Avenue. Investigators worked the case with the help of the FBI Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force.

APD arrested the suspect, 42-year-old Peter Bunting at a bus stop near Republic Square Park. Investigators say Bunting entered the bank wearing a face mask, demanded money, and then fled the scene on foot.

Police say Bunting is also accused of four other bank robberies since Sept. 26:

Police are asking anyone with information on these robberies to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.