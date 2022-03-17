AUSTIN (KXAN) — A family-installed Ring security camera captured the sexual assault of a resident by a nurse at an Austin-area senior living facility, according to police.

45-year-old Sidney Leon Holmes is charged with aggravated sexual assault of an elderly/disabled individual, a 1st-degree felony.

According to the arrest affidavit, police said the incident happened late Tuesday night at the Auberge at Bee Cave.

Investigators said the husband of a 73-year-old woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease reported he received a notification from the portable camera installed inside his wife’s room shortly before 9 p.m.

According to police, video recorded by the camera showed the suspect wheeling the woman into her room where he closed the door and proceeded to kiss and then assault her.

Holmes was taken into custody shortly after officers reviewed the video. As of early Thursday afternoon, he remained in custody at the Travis County jail. No defense attorney was listed to provide comment.

KXAN reached out to the Auberge at Bee Cave management which forwarded all questions to its parent company, Frontier Management.

The KXAN Investigates Team also reached out to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to learn more about the suspect’s background and past inspections of the facility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.