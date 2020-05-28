Police asking for help identifying suspect in southwest Austin Prosperity Bank robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department officers are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a bank robbery at the Prosperity Bank located at 7001 W. Highway 290 in southweast Austin.

According to APD, the call came in at 12:19 p.m. Thursday, after a report that the suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding cash.

The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and headed south into a nearby wooded area, police say.

The suspect is described as a white man estimated to be about 20 years-old. He’s said to be about 5’5″ in height with a thin build and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, black shorts, reading glasses and white tennis shoes.

Police say he was wearing a blue surgical mask and latex gloves.

APD says it’s not believed at this time that the crime is connected to any other robberies. This is the sixth bank robbery in Austin of this year.

If you were in the area at the time or have any information, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 472-TIPS.