UPDATE: No known injuries after reports of shots fired in north Austin, police say

Austin Police, EMS respond to reports of shots fired off North Lamar Boulevard March 12, 2021 (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said no victims were found after reports of shots fired in north Austin off North Lamar Boulevard Friday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said the call came in at about 1:24 p.m. for the 10000 block of North Lamar. That’s near Longspur Boulevard just north of Rundberg Lane.

About an hour later, ATCEMS said there were no victims found. One person is being evaluated for a “non-specific medical complaint.”

Officers said they have cleared the building in question, but the scene remains active. Lamar Boulevard from Grady Drive to Rundberg Lane is closed off to traffic, APD reported. They’re still asking people to avoid the area.

ATCEMS said four ambulances and three commanders in addition to Austin Fire crews were called out to the scene.

No details have been provided yet as to what happened.

