Police responding to assault near West Campus, suspect said to be armed with ‘machete-like knife’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to the scene of an assault at 23rd and San Antonio streets Monday afternoon, where a suspect is said to be armed with a machete-like knife, according to UT police.

Austin Police Department says the attack happend at the 2200 block of San Antonio Street. A man was reportedly transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

(KXAN/Andrew Choat)

According to University of Texas police, the man appears to be 20 years of age or younger. UT Police say that the victim and suspect are not affiliated with the school.

Police are advising residents to stay away from the area as the scene is active. You should call 911 if you see anything suspicious in the area.