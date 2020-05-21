Police searching for 2 suspects after robbery at IBC Bank in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are currently searching for two suspects accused of entering the IBC Bank located at 9900 S. Interstate Highway 35 in south Austin and demanding cash.

The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a robbery alarm at the bank around 12:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they spoke to tellers who told them that two men entered the bank wearing surgical masks, passed a note demanding money to a teller. The employee complied and the two left the bank, heading southbound and then westbound, APD says.

The two suspects are described as:

5’9″ Hispanic male last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants, black shoes and black backpack 5’9″ black male in his early 20s last seen wearing a yellow shirt and grey tennis shoes

APD says there were no weapons displayed during the robbery and no injuries.

The investigation is active with APD and also the FBI Task Force, APD says.

This is the fifth bank robbery in Austin this year.