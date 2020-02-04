Police respond to robbery at northwest Austin Chase Bank

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police responded to the scene of a bank robbery at a northwest Austin Chase Bank on Tuesday.

According to Austin Police Department, the robbery happened around 12:41 p.m. at the Chase Bank location at 13809 N. U.S. Highway 183, off Research Boulevard.

In a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, APD Officer Destiny Silva explained that a male suspect entered the bank, demanded money and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Silva said the suspect was located at a nearby location shortly after and was arrested. Based on reports, the man did not have a weapon, Silva said. No one was injured.

APD says the investigation is still active, despite the arrest. If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD’s Robbery Tipline at (512) 974-5092.

This is Austin’s second bank robbery of 2020.