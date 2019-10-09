Police respond to Burnet Road bank robbery, 2nd of the day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to the scene of a bank robbery at the Comerica location at 7820 Burnet Road in central Austin on Wednesday afternoon.

Austin Police Department says that the call came in around 4:11 p.m.

This is the second bank robbery to happen on Wednesday, after a man in a surgical mask robbed a Sixth Street bank earlier in the day. It is not known if the robberies are connected.

Police say the suspect left on foot, but it’s unknown in which direction.

The suspect is described as:

  • White male
  • About 5’6″ and 250 pounds
  • Last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 974-5092.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

