Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect is in custody after a disturbance between neighbors escalated into a possible SWAT situation Saturday afternoon.

Austin police say officers reported to the scene of a person barricaded in the 4500 block of East St. Elmo Drive. The situation was in southeast Austin.

Police say it started as a disturbance between neighbors. The suspect then went back to his apartment and refused to come out, according to APD.

A gun was fired during the incident, but no one was hurt, APD says.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident before SWAT got there, according to police. They are charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon, APD says.

Police will still be in the area, but are starting to clear the scene. Detectives are still investigating.