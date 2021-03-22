2 people shot, 1 killed in northwest Austin, residents should avoid the area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after a shooting in northwest Austin, police said Monday. They urged people to avoid the area.

The shooting took place Monday afternoon on Pavilion Boulevard, a tiny street between U.S. Highway 183 and Jollyville Road south of McNeil Drive.

Scene of shooting on Pavilion Boulevard in northwest Austin March 22, 2021 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Scene of shooting on Pavilion Boulevard in northwest Austin March 22, 2021 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

One person died at the scene. First responders took a second person with critical, life-threatening injuries to a local trauma center, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The Austin Police Department says it’s still an active scene. Officers are investigating the shooting as a suspicious death. They will update the public in a briefing scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

You can watch the briefing in this story on KXAN.com or on the KXAN Facebook page.