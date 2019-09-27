Police release sketch of suspect in Sept. 19 southeast Austin attempted sexual assault

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department has released a sketch of the man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman at a southeast Austin apartment complex on Sept. 19.

According to APD, the suspect attempted to assault a woman who was walking at the Saratoga Apartments on 6307 Bluff Springs Road.

The victim told police she was walking in her apartment complex when she saw the suspect. In a nearby breezeway, he then grabbed her by the back of her robe and tried to pull her down to the ground, but she was able to fight and free herself.

The suspect tried to grab her again, and punched the victim in the face multiple times, police say, but she was ultimately able to free herself and run away.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

5’8″ to 6′ 0″ in height

Thin

Dark eyes

Dark complexion

Bald or very short dark hair

Last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt

Hairy arms

Tattoo under each eye, about the size of a quarter in diameter

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 974-5230 or 911 if you believe you’ve seen him.