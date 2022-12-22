The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit requests the community’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing a food truck trailer. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit released additional photos of the suspect accused of stealing a food truck in north Austin earlier this month.

The food truck theft happened in the early morning hours Dec. 11 in the from a parking space directly in front of the Le Bleu Vietnamese restaurant, located at 9070 Research Blvd. near Burnet Road.

“It’s lost,” Trinh Nguyen, the restaurant’s co-owner, said while looking at the empty parking spot with tears in her eyes, “but I guess we can find some way to make it back.”

Then, on Dec. 14, police recovered the stolen food truck. A photo released by police showed the condition of the food trailer when they recovered it. Someone had already started to paint the trailer black and cover up the stickers identifying the business.

Security cameras captured the large, dark-colored truck that pulled away the green “Saigon Le Vendeur” food trailer parked in front of the Le Bleu restaurant in north Austin. (KXAN photo)

According to a APD news release, investigators also discovered a Ram 3500 pickup truck was used to steal the food truck.

At about the same time of the food truck theft, surveillance video also captured images of the suspect entering a convenience story, where he shoplifted items, and left the stolen pickup truck, the release said.

The suspect is described as follow:

Black male

Over 6’ tall

Bald

Thin build

Last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.