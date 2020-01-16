Police probe possible link between attempted kidnapping in Austin and San Antonio incident

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The San Antonio Police Department tells KXAN that it is considering the possibility that an attempted unlawful restraint incident that happened Thursday morning could be connected to a similar incident in Austin on Jan. 10.

In that incident, Austin police say a man tried to abduct a jogger around 5 a.m. near Mills Elementary School in southwest Austin. The victim told police the man tried to pull her into his car but that she was able to fight him away before he drove off.

On Thursday, the victim in the San Antonio attempted unlawful restraint case told police that she was walking into a Target when a man called at her claiming to know her.

“Hey Kim, come over here,” the suspect reportedly told the victim as he approached. The woman told police she responded that she was not named Kim, but the man insisted they had met before.

Then, the victim says she told him they’d never met before, saying “I don’t know you.”

The victim says she was trying to remember if and when she might have met the man and that as they were talking, they slowly began moving toward the man’s car.

“Let me get into your car,” he reportedly told the woman.

But when she refused, police say the man sat in his car — parked very near hers — and told her to sit inside so he could “Show you how we know each other.”

He then grabbed her hand and tried to pull her into the vehicle, she said. The woman says she ran into the Target, notified security and was given an escort out of the store once she got her items.

The victim later made a police report and learned after making a Facebook post about the incident that a friend had seen someone similar in a similar vehicle at the same Target earlier in the day.

SAPD describes the suspect as:

Middle Eastern male with a heavy accent

Between 40-50 years old

Medium build

About 5’07” tall

150 pounds

Black hair

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door BMW with a sunroof.

The above descriptions also match the suspect and vehicle descriptions to the Austin case from last week. It’s not yet confirmed that they are for certain, however.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call SAPD Special Victims Unit at (210) 207-2313.